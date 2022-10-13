Tony Leung's meeting with Squid Game director sparks sequel casting rumours

The Busan International Film Festival is here, and Hong Kong actor Tony Leung‘s appearance at the event has generated some excitement. It’s not so much that the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringstalent was in attendance; rather, it’s the fact that he met up with Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk, sparking rumours that he may star in season 2 of the highly-popular South Korean series.

The speculation comes after the veteran actor expressed his interest to be in a Korean production. “If there are roles for which I can overcome the language barrier, I would like to star in Korean drama,” he said in an interview with Korea Herald.

“If there is a role that does not require me to speak like the characters in that film, maybe I can also be in Korean dramas.”

A few days later, his wife, actress Carina Lau, shared images of him sitting down with Hwang on Instagram. The caption reads, “Ready for Squid Game?” and was later followed up by another post showing a gallery of group photos with the director.

Of course, there’s no real indication that Leung will be invited to participate in the Squid Game sequel, so do take the news with a grain of salt.

If it all somehow ends up being true, fans can expect to see him alongside the main character Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) and antagonist Hwang In-ho, otherwise known as the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). Their return is going to take a while, though, for season 2 is projected to release on Netflix in late 2023 or 2024 at the earliest.