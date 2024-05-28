Tony Sun talks to Christopher Lee about 5566 and why it's 'tiring' performing with Zax Wang

If you watch a 5566 concert and notice their leader Tony Sun singing more than Zax Wang and Jason Hsu, that could be because the latter have forgotten their lyrics.

"Zax hasn't changed since he was young. He's someone who forgets his stage position, lines and lyrics easily," Tony revealed to local actor Christopher Lee in the first episode of Dishing with Chris Lee 2, which aired yesterday (May 27).

The 46-year-old, who was a guest together with local actress-host Kym Ng on the cooking talk show, shared that whenever the Taiwanese boy group held a concert, he would have to remember everything that Zax and Jason had to do on stage.

"I had to step in instantly if they forgot to sing their lines. Then they would realise they made a mistake," he added, as Christopher, 52 and Kym, 56, laughed.

Kym commented that no wonder Tony is the group's leader.

He quipped: "It's tiring. That's why I have so much white hair now."

"What's funny is Jason would tell me that I can't forget anything, because no one would be able to cover for me."

5566 debuted as a five-member group in 2002, consisting of Tony, Zax, Jason, Sam Wang and Rio Peng. Rio left the group in 2003 after sustaining a serious back injury while filming a variety show.

From 2008 onwards, they pursued solo activities in hosting and acting without officially disbanding and occasionally reunited mostly as a trio with Tony, Zax and Jason.

In the show, Tony was also asked about rumours of discord between the members.

He said: "It depends on perspective. We were in our twenties then and our boss planned everything for us… We were young then, so we just worked towards our common goal.

"But I think once we reach a certain age, there are things that we want to do and things that we're comfortable doing. That's when we start to understand what life is about, how to truly love and take care of ourselves and how to live happily."

Tony also brought up Sam, who sat out of the 5566 concerts in Taiwan and Singapore when they briefly reunited in 2019.

"It's a matter of choice. He feels that he no longer wants to pursue group activities with 5566," he said.

Understanding his perspective, Christopher added: "Everyone's grown up, after all. It's not possible for everyone to share the same dream forever. What you want to pursue will change.

"There's no right or wrong, and it's not about whether you can get along. Everyone has a mind of their own. You can always get together again if opportunities arise in the future."

Tony also shared that his lull period in the entertainment industry came just after the members decided to pursue solo activities because all their work engagements halted along with the band.

"It was only later that I started hosting shows and that was when things got back on track," he said.

Dishing with Chris Lee 2 is now available on demand for free on mewatch and will be shown every Monday at 8pm on Channel 8.

ALSO READ: Childhood poverty, youth delinquency, battling dyslexia: Jam Hsiao goes candid about life before fame

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.