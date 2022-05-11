'Took me 11 days to pen this note without crying': Sharon Au's Paris apartment burglarised but her cat waited for her

Imagine coming home to your apartment only to find it emptied and your favourite things taken.

That's what happened to former Mediacorp actress Sharon Au who shared this in an emotional post today (May 11), adding it "took me 11 days to pen this note, without crying".

She wrote: "My apartment was broken into 11 days ago. April 30, 2022. They took everything I love. I have nothing now."

The 46-year-old is working as an investment director at a private equity firm in Paris.

The post was accompanied by a photo of her and her beloved pet cat Rudon. Sharon also shared a photo on Instagram Story of Rudon looking at a police officer in the apartment.

However, the one silver lining was that Rudon (whom she often posts about) waited for her to return home despite witnessing the break-in.

"He was alone in the apartment and witnessed everything. Today he is still traumatised by the invasion. Even the slightest sound startles him now. I thank God that he is safe, unhurt, and did not run away. He waited for me to come home," she shared.

Sharon added: "Starting from zero. Again. This is life."





