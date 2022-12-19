Top 5 entertainment franchises Henry Cavill can lead after Superman exit

Look up in the sky! It might not be Henry Cavill in the familiar red, blue and yellow but as one of Hollywood’s most famous actors, there are no shortage of franchises out there just waiting for him to take on the lead role.

Although he was originally known for his portrayal of Charles Brandon in The Tudors from 2007 to 2010, he didn’t make a big splash in geekdom until he donned the red cape as Superman in DC’s Man of Steel.

Since then, the actor – who is a geek himself might we add – has played Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher for three seasons, and Sherlock Holmes in the two Enola Holmes films at the streamer too.

And whilst fans love Cavill as the Last Son of Krypton and the Witcher, things don’t always go as planned. Cavill announced in October that he would be leaving the Netflix series to return to his role as Superman. Then a month later Cavill sat down with new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran only to learn that in a major overhaul, they will be recasting Superman. So now Cavill is no longer Superman, and no longer Geralt.

That said, Cavill is in hot demand as news broke that the 39-year-old is looking to produce and start in Amazon’s Warhammer 40,000series. And even if this does happen, we can think os a few other roles that Cavill will be perfect for. Let’s hope his agent gets on it.

1. James Bond

The search for the next James Bond should stop right now because we can’t think of a candidate more suitable than Cavill. Tall, dark and handsome, and definitely beloved by the ladies, Cavill would be an amazing British superspy to take over Daniel Craig. He’s no stranger to playing iconic British characters too after portraying Sherlock Holmes.

2. Mass Effect

Cavill is a fan of the original Mass Effect trilogy. Now that a Mass Effect adaptation is in the world, we think Cavill is well-suited to be Commander Shepard. Cavill has teased or expressed interest working on a Mass Effect project and whilst there’s no confirmed announcement just yet, Cavill has said that he’s definitely keen on a Mass Effect adaptation if it’s faithful.

3.God of War

A God of War series has been ordered at Amazon. The show will follow Kratos, the God of War who after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse Realm of Migard. He later sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son Atreaus to spread the ashes of his dead wife, ending up in an epic quest which will test their bonds between father and son. Cavill would definitely make a good Kratos. After seeing him as Geralt, we definitely think he can battle gods and monsters in God of War.

4. Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

After playing DC’s Superman, Cavill is more than capable of playing another superhero. Perhaps, one or a few from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)? There are a number of heroes that have yet to make their on-screen debut that we think Cavill would be a good fit. Some of them include Hyperion or Captain Britain.

5. Gears of War

Gears of War is getting a movie at Netflix. Though no cast has been attached to the project just yet, creator CliffyB has outlined who he wants to play Marcus, Dom and Baird. David Bautista and Karl Urban were some of the names that CliffyB floated but might we suggest Cavill as a potential actor for one of the many roles available in the video game adaptation?

Bonus: Return to The Witcher

Netflix has casted Liam Hemsworth in the role of Geralt following Cavill’s exit for season 4 of The Witcher. And whilst Cavill has played Geralt for three whole seasons, Netflix has seemed set on giving Hemsworth a spin on the role still and will not take Cavill back as Geralt. We’re hoping that maybe – just maybe – Netflix might be open to casting Cavill as another character in The Witcher. Do it for the fans, Netflix!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.