Top 8 docuseries to catch on Disney+

Hooray! Disney+ Singapore is finally here. Whether you’re subscribing to catch all the must-watch TV shows, original films, legendary films that take you back to the 90s, or a sci-fi geek waiting to explore the expansive library on the service, make sure you add docuseries to the categories too.

Not to be missed, Disney+ has a wonderful selection of docuseries that gives viewers an in-depth inside scoop to what happens before your favourite shows and movies premieres on the small and big screens.

From The Mandalorian to the heroes of Marvel, the beauties of Mother Earth to action-packed adventures, Disney+’s docuseries are as binge-worthy and engaging as they are educational and entertaining.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian, then this MUST be on your list. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian explores different aspects of the series through a number of interviews with the cast, crew and production team hosted by the show’s director, writer and producer Jon Favreau.

This series is an opportunity for fans to see a different perspective and achieve a greater understanding of the show that has brought many beloved characters to live-action and new characters that have won the hearts of the internet (of course, Baby Yoda).

Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2 lets fans of the successful Disney princess franchise past the gates and into the world of hard work, heart and collaboration.

This six-part documentary series reveals the behind the scenes and captures an eye-opening view of the challenges, breakthroughs, artistry, creativity and complexity of Frozen 2’s filmmakers, artists and songwriters in creating the number 1 animated feature of all time.

Marvel Studios: Legends

PHOTO: Disney+

Excited to catch up on all the new Marvel content but need a refresher? Don’t worry, Marvel Studios: Legends got you.

Each episode in this docuseries reminds viewers of a character’s history and allows casual viewers a quick way to be up to speed with what’s happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe without watching all 23 movies.

The series features short episodes made up from past MCU films and starts off the series with Wanda Maximoff and The Vision from WandaVision.

One Day At Disney

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be an actor, illustrator, engineer, candy maker or zookeeper at Disney, then One Day At Disney is your chance.

This 51-episode docuseries takes viewers into the daily lives of Disney employees whether they work on screen, on stage, in holiday destinations or merchandising.

Free Solo

If something real and heart pumping is what you need to feel alive then look no further than Free Solo. This documentary sees professional rock climber Alex Honnold attempt to conquer the first free solo climb of famed El Capitan’s 900-metre vertical rock face at Yosemite National Park.

If you’ve no idea what free solo means, it just means he’s climbing the giant rock, on his own bare hands. Now THAT’s something not to miss.

Drain the Oceans

Is Atlantis real? Do you want to know what lies beneath the ocean? Drain the Oceans attempts to answer just that. The docuseries explores shipwrecks, treasures and sunken cities using underwater scanning systems, scientific data and art digital recreations.

The three-season long series is perfect for those curious of remnants found under the sea… under the sea..

Marvel’s 616

Marvel fans, assemble! If you want to learn about the studio that has brought you your favourite superheroes and some of the best filmmakers, creators and stories to the big and small screens.

Explore Marvel’s rich legacy and delve into the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe in Marvel’s 616.

Hostile Planet

PHOTO: National Geographic TV

Hostile Planet draws attention to Mother Nature and the animals that survive Earth’s most extreme habitats.

Adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls takes viewers on an hour-long journey through the Earth’s roughest environments including jungles, mountains, deserts, oceans and more in an attempt to learn how animals have adapted to survive against all odds.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.