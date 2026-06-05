Top Gun: Maverick actor James Handy murdered

Top Gun: Maverick actor James Handy has been murdered.

The 81-year-old star — who was also seen in the likes of Jumanji, The X-Files, The West Wing, and Melrose Place — died at the age of 81 on June 3 after he was allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend's son.

Police responded to a 911 call at around 9.30am PDT (Thursday, 12.30am SGT) in which someone wanted to report "unknown trouble".

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the caller then added: "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

Cops were dispatched to James' home in Tarzana, California, where they found the actor "in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest."

He was taken to hospital by paramedics, but was pronounced dead.

The suspect, who has been named as 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, sought out police on the scene to confess.

The police statement read: "The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for.

"The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim's girlfriend."

Gledhill was arrested and taken to Van Nuys jail, where he was booked for one count of murder and had bail set at US$2 million (S$2.6 million).

Police said: "There appears to be no danger to the public at this time."

Playing the bartender in Top Gun: Maverick marked James' last appearance on screen.

Over the years, he also played the eterminator in 1995's Jumanji, and had roles in varioous TV shows including Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, ER, The West Wing, The Practice, Alias and The Young and the Restless.

James also featured in several crime dramas over the years, including Castle, CSI: NY, NCIS: Los Angeles, 9-1-1, NYPD Blue, Criminal Minds, Law Order, Profiler and The X-Files.

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