Top Gun: Maverick takes off at Marina Bay Sands with light, water and pyrotechnic display

It took over 30 years for Top Gun: Maverick to become a reality, so it’s only apt that its upcoming release is being celebrated in grand, spectacular fashion.

As the blockbuster sequel gears up to soar into cinemas on May 25, 2022, Marina Bay Sands has prepared a light, water, and pyrotechnic display to honour the need for speed.

The 10-minute show will see the integrated resort adapt its nightly multimedia light and water show, Spectra, for a Top Gun-themed showcase design to light up the skies.

Set against the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, which includes Lady Gaga’s new single, Hold My Hand, it is set to feature state-of-the-art projections, lasers, and dynamic water effects alongside scenes from the movie.

This special iteration of Spectra also showcases choreographed pyrotechnics, with Top Gun projection mappings illuminating the iconic architecture of the integrated resort, from the exterior of the ArtScience Museum to the underbelly of Sands SkyPark.

Top Gun: Maverick – A Light, Water & Pyrotechnic Extravaganza marks the first public fan event staged by Marina Bay Sands since pandemic lockdown rules.

It will open its doors to the public on May 21 from 8pm (8am Singapore time) onwards, with a premiere event screening planned for the same night at Sands Theatre for invited guests.

Those who are unable to make their way down to the first show can catch the second round on the same night at 9.30pm without the pyrotechnics display.

In fact, Geek Culture actually hosted our very own exclusive Top Gun: Maverick screening for over 500 fans in Singapore in celebration of Top Gun Day.

The movie has more than impressed us, scoring a praise-worthy statement as such: “Nostalgia is a powerful tool and Top Gun: Maverick is a strong sequel that respects the past, and honours the legacy of the key characters in the original.”

This article was first published in Geek Culture.