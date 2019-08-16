Top Singapore photographer Chuando Tan, 53, has sex scene in first lead role in movie

Chuando Tan said he had no reservations over stripping, reasoning that a committed actor must not shy away from what the script calls for.
PHOTO: Instagram/Chuando_Chuandoandfrey
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

Fans of Chuando Tan, 53, have seen his impressive abs.

Now they may be able to see the Singaporean - whose photos of his physique and youthful looks went viral in 2017 - bare his buttocks.

He appears in a movie - a murder drama - which requires him to strip for a shower scene.

But in an interview with 8days.sg, he said he is not sure how much skin viewers will get to see though it is quite certain that there will be no frontal nudity.

Tan, who continues to make his name as a fashion photographer, revealed that he had no reservations over stripping, reasoning that a committed actor must not shy away from what the script calls for.

He also had a sex scene, with nudity again not a bother for him since he noted that he was always surrounded by models in various stages of undress in his work as a photographer.

The movie, whose title and release date are not confirmed yet, is helmed by Taiwanese director Wayne Peng.

The casting is a breakthrough for Tan, given that it gives him his first leading-man role, a milestone in his journey to flex his muscles as an actor too.

He has also spent time in China in a bid to cultivate contacts and get a foot in the show business door there.

Netizens first got a close-up view of his chiselled body when he posted photos online after he was told that it would help him net more photography assignments if clients knew how many followers he had.

His Instagram account now has 1.2 million followers.

Among those who marvel over how Tan is still in top shape is his movie's co-star Tay Ping Hui.

In a photo posted of the two together, Tay, 48, wrote in the caption: "It has been decades since we worked on a project together and this fella has not aged a day."

The pair were once models who were signed with the same agency.

Tay, like Tan, has expanded his career horizons, bagging acting work in China in a bid to expose himself to a much bigger market.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

