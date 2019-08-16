Top Singapore photographer Chuando Tan, 53, has sex scene in first lead role in movie

Fans of Chuando Tan, 53, have seen his impressive abs.

Now they may be able to see the Singaporean - whose photos of his physique and youthful looks went viral in 2017 - bare his buttocks.

He appears in a movie - a murder drama - which requires him to strip for a shower scene.

But in an interview with 8days.sg, he said he is not sure how much skin viewers will get to see though it is quite certain that there will be no frontal nudity.

Tan, who continues to make his name as a fashion photographer, revealed that he had no reservations over stripping, reasoning that a committed actor must not shy away from what the script calls for.

He also had a sex scene, with nudity again not a bother for him since he noted that he was always surrounded by models in various stages of undress in his work as a photographer.

The movie, whose title and release date are not confirmed yet, is helmed by Taiwanese director Wayne Peng.