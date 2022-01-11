Top TV shows streaming in 2022

Every year, streaming services present viewers with a smorgasbord of shows to catch and it can be difficult to decide what to watch.

There are so many shows across many streaming platforms, from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+… the list goes on, with new or returning shows to grace our screens in 2022, but fret not, as we have compiled a list of must-watch series that are bound to be topics of many conversations to come.

The Marvel Triple Threat: Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel & She-Hulk – Disney+ (Release dates TBC)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) shows no sign of stopping its expansion, with three new series coming to Disney+.

Little is known about the MCU version of these three heroes, but we do know they have a foundation from the comics.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac as the titular vigilante, a former US Marine with dissociative identity disorder. He contends with the multiple identities inside him while being helplessly drawn into a war between multiple gods.

As the vessel for Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god, Moon Knight is a character that has to overcome challenges both human and divine.

Ms. Marvel is new, though the name is a close association to Captain Marvel, who made her debut in Phase 3 of the MCU. Instead of the stars though, Ms. Marvel brings the struggles and challenges down to Earth, where Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a long-time fan of The Avengers, struggles with family and school life until she gets her powers.

Then, the challenge of fitting in becomes much tougher, but at the same time, her newfound powers give her a sense of control and freedom that she has never felt before.

She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk. Unlike her cousin Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo, She-Hulk isn’t a green blob of muscles with anger management issues.

She’s a lawyer specialising in cases involving superhumans while also being able to become a larger and stronger green-hued version of herself. This is the series for those who want to see superheroes navigate a professional life in civil society while having superpowers.

Peacemaker – HBO Max (Jan 13)

This is the first DC Extended Universe television series created by James Gunn and streaming on HBO Max. A spin-off of The Suicide Squad, the series shows follows Peacemaker, who believes in achieving peace at all cost, including mass murder.

John Cena is reprising his role from The Suicide Squad, and if you thought Peacemaker died in the film, then you must have missed the post-credits scene.

This series is generous with the action-comedy, diving headfirst into the absurdity of the character and the world such a character would inhabit.

The Boys season three – Amazon Prime Video (June 3)

Given the deluge of superhero series and movies nowadays, the cynical perspective of The Boys adds variety and balance to the genre.

Streaming on Amazon Prime, the third season of the dark, gritty, irreverent series will continue to follow the exploits of corrupt “superheroes” who behave more like glorified celebrities than actual heroes.

The unquestionably mature show has been critically and commercially acclaimed, and it is likely that the third season will continue pushing the boundaries of the genre and subverting expectations.

The Lord of the Rings – Amazon Prime Video (September)

PHOTO: Amazon Prime

Also streaming on Amazon Prime, The Lord of the Rings series is set before the events of the movies, in the Second Age of Middle-Earth. This means that it’s set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit.

What this television series is known for, however, is the five-season billion-dollar production cost, making it the most expensive television series ever.

The production is guaranteed to be huge, with filming taking place in New Zealand where the original trilogy was made. This is definitely the series to look out for in 2022.

Star Trek: Picard season two – Paramount+ (February)

Streaming on Paramount+, the second season of the sci-fi series sees Patrick Stewart return as Jean-Luc Picard, reprising his role as the iconic spacecraft captain who has since become a retired admiral. The series delves into Picard’s psyche as he come to terms with the loss of people from his life and places that he knew.

While sci-fi often brings up images of high stakes, politics, and action, this series focuses on the inferiority of the character and shows that even when it comes to headier concepts of sci-fi, it still has to be driven by the human heart.

House of the Dragon – HBO Max (Release date TBC)

This is a prequel to the Game of Thrones series, which was tarnished by the disappointing Season 8. House of the Dragon, streaming on HBO Max, is primed to be the redemption arc the series needs.

This series will chronicle the beginning of House Targaryen’s end, building up to an inevitable tragedy. For those who miss the political intrigue and complex web of relations in Game of Thrones, this may be the panacea for those withdrawal symptoms.

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Netflix (Jan 27)

Of course, while franchises tap into established fan bases and build on existing universes, there is something to be said about finding a great series that resonates with many, like Squid Game in 2021, or that simply is a fun, entertaining watch.

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery seems to be shaping up to be a fun-filled dark comedy romp.

Streaming on Netflix, the series involves two hapless television technicians who stumble upon a murder scene, and as they try to avoid becoming suspects, they find themselves falling deeper and deeper into trouble.

While murder mysteries usually feature a know-it-all super detective, it is perhaps more intriguing to have a pair of clueless men try and finnagle their way out of an intricate web of lies.