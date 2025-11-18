Tori Kelly gives birth to first child

Tori Kelly has given birth to her first child.

The 32-year-old singer and her husband Andre Murillo welcomed their first child into the world last Tuesday (Nov 11), and they have named their baby boy Zayden.

Tori took to Instagram to confirm her baby news, posting a picture of the little one's tiny feet.

She wrote in the caption: "Zayden Michael Murillo, Nov 11 2025. We love you so much, sweet boy [sic]"

Tori also shared a snap of little Zayden alongside her two pet pooches.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DRI9AE6kYiK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Singer-songwriter JoJo Levesque sent her congratulations to the pair, and she particularly enjoyed the photo of Zayden and Tori's canines.

She commented: "The baby with the fur babies! Congratulations fam! [sic]"

Singer-songwriter Alessia Cara also relayed her congratulations to the new parents.

Tori confirmed in June that she and Andre were expecting their first child together, after the pair married in May 2018.

She told People magazine: "This year has already been full of highs — getting to perform in stadiums all summer, writing the most personal songs of my career and now getting to start a family with my amazing husband.

"We are just so grateful for what's to come and can't wait to meet this little gift from God."

Sing star Tori — who rose to fame as a contestant on American Idol in 2010 — also released a video featuring herself and Andre at home and on the beach, soundtracked by new music inspired by her new stage of life.

She sings: "Only you know me / Mind and my body / Riding with you down this road / We got forever to go / When we get closer / And when I hold ya / You make it feel just like home.

"And there's no one here but you and me / We've been through it / Yeah, we been everywhere and in between / Yeah, yeah / Making the complicated easy / Felt every kind of feeling / Passed every test / Boxes, checked.

"I'm ready for what comes next. Let's make a baby."

