'Toxic for children': She has almost 2 million followers, but Isla Fisher isn't a fan of Instagram

Isla Fisher thinks Instagram is "toxic for children".

The 46-year-old actress has almost two million followers on the photo-sharing platform, but she fears that it can lead to "anxiety and depression" for a lot of young people.

Isla explained: "We all know what Instagram is. It's toxic for children and [for] the proliferation of fake news. They don't have to meet publishing standards, it appeals to our base instincts.

"Actually, I'm being gentle - Instagram increases bullying and fear of missing out and leads to anxiety and depression. So, obviously, I am no fan of Instagram."

The Hollywood star is very aware of what she posts on her own Instagram account.

Speaking to The Independent, Isla shared: "I try to focus as much as possible on [posting] work-related stuff, and not posting anything personal."

Isla's husband, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, previously hit out at Facebook, calling the website the "greatest propaganda machine in history".

The 50-year-old star blasted the platform during a speech in 2019.

He said at the time: "I'm just a comedian and an actor, not a scholar. But one thing is pretty clear to me. All this hate and violence is being facilitated by a handful of internet companies that amount to the greatest propaganda machine in history.

"Think about it. Facebook, YouTube and Google, Twitter and others - they reach billions of people. The algorithms these platforms depend on deliberately amplify the type of content that keeps users engaged - stories that appeal to our baser instincts and that trigger outrage and fear. It's why YouTube recommended videos by the conspiracist Alex Jones billions of times.

"It's why fake news outperforms real news, because studies show that lies spread faster than truth."