Trailer for The Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, shows Michael Gandolfini as young Tony

Tony Soprano is back after thirteen years in a new film exploring his transformation into one of TV’s greatest antiheroes. The trailer to The Many Saints of Newark recently dropped and it gives a glimpse into HBO’s The Sopranos series prequel.

The first trailer offered a peek at high-IQ teen Anthony (Michael Gandolfini) who’s been floundering school but flourishing under the wing of his beloved uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Allesnadro Nivola). From accepting stolen TV sets to assaulting people in broad daylight, The Many Saints of Newark depicts the rise and challenge of mobsters in an increasingly race-torn city.

The trailer hints at a range of violence, from guns and punches to tortures, and highlights racial tensions between black and white gangs in Newark, where the 1967 riot killed 26 people and injured over 700 others over the course of four days.

22-year old Michael Gandolfini takes over the mantle as young Tony Soprano after his late father James Gandolfini who played the same role in the HBO series. Other cast members include Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring franchise) as Tony’s mother Livia Soprano, Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) as Johnny Boy and Billy Magnussen (Made for Love) as Paulie ‘Walnuts’ Gualtieri.

The Many Saints of Newark will hit theatres and HBO Max on Oct 1, 2021.

