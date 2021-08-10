Trailer for Y: The Last Man drops, shows a charming, post-apocalyptic world without men

It's always been a man's world.

The world is ruled by numerous Mr Presidents and male CEOs running big corporations but what happens when a sudden outbreak wipes out every man to ever exist… except for one?

That's the gist of Y: The Last Man, a DC comic book series turned TV adaptation for FX on Hulu.

The acclaimed series created by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome except for one cisgender man named Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey.

Screengrab/YouTube/BD Horror Trailers and Clips

The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

This has been a long-awaited trailer, seeing that there were many struggles in getting the project off the grounds. The team had undergone shifts in casting and a halt in production due to Covid-19.

With the first trailer out, fans can expect more teasers and information about the highly anticipated series.

Y: The Last Man is written by showrunner Eliza Clark and directed by Louise Friedberg. It also stars Diane Lane, Olivia Thirlby, Amber Tamblyn, Marin Ireland and more.

Screengrab/YouTube/BD Horror Trailers and Clips

This article was first published in Geek Culture.