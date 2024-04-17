Trainspotting actor Vincent Friell dies aged 64

Trainspotting actor Vincent Friell has died aged 64.

The Glasgow-born star — probably best known for playing tour-bus robber Will in cult favourite movie Restless Natives -starred as Diane's dad in Danny Boyle's 1996 movie Trainspotting.

Hiis passing left fans and colleagues stunned when it was announced on Tuesday (April 16) by his agent — though no details were given about the cause of his death.

Scores of tributes have since poured in from actors and writers including Restless Natives creator Ninian Dunnett, who is currently working on a stage adaptation of the 1985 movie with its original director Michael Hoffman.

He said: "I'm desperately sad to get this tragic news, he died far too early.

"We were blessed to find him for Restless Natives as he had a gift for that character — the romantic worrier with the world on his shoulders.

"Vince's lugubrious, doe-eyed, young face really is the spirit of the film to many people. And always will be.

"We're going to be touring the stage musical round Scotland next year, and I'm more sorry than I can say that Vince won't be with us to share in the nostalgia and the celebration."

Vincent also starred in Still Game as property developer Chris who planned to shut down The Clansman in the episode Who's the Daddy.

His other credits included a role in sitcom Still Hours, an episode of Taggart, in which he appeared alongside Ray Winstone, 67, and the TV film Tough Love, which also starred 65-year-old Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar.

Rab C Nesbitt creator Ian Pattison, 73, who worked with Vincent when he appeared in the BBC sitcom in 1992, was also among those paying tribute to the actor.

He said: "Vince did us the honour of appearing in the Eorpa episode of Rab C Nesbitt.

"His passing has come as a huge shock to his many friends and work colleagues.

"What comes over clearly is how respected Vince was, not only as an actor but as a funny, sensitive and caring human being.

"Condolences to Vince's family at this very difficult time."

