Transformers 7 movie officially titled Rise of the Beasts

In a virtual showcase by Paramount today, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and director Steven Caple Jr. revealed the title to the upcoming Transformers movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beast.

Starring Anthony Ramos (In The Heights) as Noah, an ex-military electronics hobbyist, and Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) as Elena, an artifact researcher, the new movie will be set in 1994 in Brooklyn on the Transformers timeline, seven years after the events of Bumblebee.

Transformers: Rise of the Beast will see the return of familiar Autobots and the introduction of the iconic factions from the classic Beast Wars series, including the Maximals, Predacons, and Terracons.

PHOTO: Paramount Pictures

Voiced by our beloved Peter Cullen, Optimus Prime is set to return as the main Autobot of the film with Bumblebee, Mirage and new addition Arcee. Fans would be delighted to know that Optimus Prime would be finally sporting a more iconic and classic G1 look compared to the 2007 series.

Scourge from the original G1 movie will take the helm as the leader of the Terracons and serve as the movie’s antagonist alongside Nightbird, who transforms into a sleek Nissan GTR.

Leaders of the Maximals, Optimus Primal, and his fellow Transformers Airazor and Rhinox will also be making their first cinematic appearance.

While it’s unlikely the film will follow the same plots of the iconic 90’s cartoon, it’d be extremely exciting to finally see the prehistoric Transformers in action on the big screens.

Transformers: Rise of the Beast has reportedly started filming and is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.