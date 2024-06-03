Travis Kelce grilled about plans to propose to Taylor Swift during charity event

Travis Kelce was grilled about plans to propose to Taylor Swift during an awkward moment at a charity event over the weekend (June 1 to June 2).

The 34-year-old football star appeared at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, Missouri — which raises money for the Children's Mercy Hospital — alongside his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and actor Paul Rudd and he appeared in a skit with actor/comedian Jason Sudeikis who pinned the sportsman down on whether he is going to tie the knot with his pop star girlfriend.

Sudeikis asked him: "Hey Travis, real talk OK, just the guys here. Hey, when are you going to make an honest woman out of her? Taylor doesn't need to be working anymore."

Travis smiled, rubbed his beard, and pointedly refused to answer the question.

It comes after New York Post column Page Six reported Travis plans to pop the question this summer on the first anniversary in July.

An insider told the publication: "They don't want it to seem like it's rushed insanity... Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan... They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July."

The couple are believed to have got together in July 2023 and Taylor went on to make her first public appearance supporting Travis at one of his football games in September.

Taylor previously admitted the pair enjoyed plenty of time together at the start of their romance before going public. She revealed they started hanging out after the sportsman mentioned her on his New Heights podcast.

She told Time magazine: "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

Taylor added of their first public outing together: "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don't care.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

