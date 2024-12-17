Travis Kelce hires private chef and bartender for Taylor Swift's 35th birthday

Travis Kelce hired a private chef and bartender for his girlfriend Taylor Swift's 35th birthday, and he "showered her in gifts".

The NFL star, 35, is said to have gone "out of his way" to ensure the pop megastar had a special 35th birthday, for which he treated her to engraved jewellery and "countless roses".

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Travis had jewellery engraved especially for Taylor, he gave her countless roses and showered her in gifts.

"He hired a private chef and bartender to cook and make cocktails for them.

"He had his gifts delivered beforehand so they would be a surprise."

Travis is said to have put on an intimate party for Taylor — who turned 35 last Friday (Dec 13) — because it would be "more meaningful and memorable" for the Love Story hitmaker.

The source added: "Travis went out of his way to make sure everything was perfect.

"He wanted to have an intimate party with Taylor for her birthday instead of throwing a huge gathering with tons of people.

"He thought the intimate setting would be preferable rather than be surrounded by a lot of people where Taylor would be mingling with everybody and they wouldn't have much of a chance to have one-on-one time."

Travis "couldn't take his eyes off Taylor" at their small bash.

The source added: "This was a night they'll always remember and it went off without a hitch."

Taylor's birthday celebrations come after she wrapped up her sold-out 'Eras Tour' in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8.

She performed 149 shows over nearly two years before taking to the stage for her final show.

Last year, Taylor and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis had to spend her birthday apart due to his NFL commitments.

