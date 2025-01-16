Travis Kelce says relationship with Taylor Swift brings out the best in him

Travis Kelce says his "very strong" relationship with Taylor Swift brings out the "best" in him.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end has been dating the pop megastar since the summer of 2023 and has been a regular in the stands at his NFL games cheering him on.

And Travis believes having a supportive girlfriend motivates him to be better on the pitch.

Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show, he said: "She's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game.

"She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

Travis continued: "That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft. Focus on being the best version of you."

The 35-year-old sports star has also thrown his support behind the Love Story hitmaker's career and attended her Eras Tour.

He said: "I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life."

Travis added: "I think I'm as focused as I've ever been on my job and being the best player I can possibly be, week in and week out for this team.

"And it's because I don't have to worry about things off the field."

Not everyone believes Travis' high-profile romance with the Shake It Off hitmaker has been good for his form in the game.

Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, insisted critics don't understand the "pressure" her son faces.

Reflecting on the scrutiny Travis faces, she told PEOPLE: "It's tough, it really is.

"You know, I don't think they realise the pressure that people are under, whether they're athletes or professionals that are in front of the camera. And it's just very difficult, there's a lot of things going on behind the scenes.

"You don't realise how many times people are trying to keep you from catching the ball, or trying to trip you up or hit you … so it's kinda hard when you've got people that are in your face 24/7."

However, Patrick Mahomes — Travis' teammate — previously claimed that Taylor has helped to make the Kansas City Chiefs a "worldwide team".

He told Time magazine: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor's fanbase."

