Travis Kelce showers Taylor Swift with gifts on her 35th birthday

Taylor Swift got a "ton of gifts" for her 35th birthday from doting boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The pop phenomenon marked the milestone on Friday (Dec 13) and her NFL star partner is said to have pulled out all the stops to make it as special as possible, especially as it marks the start of the singer having a rest following the end of her epic global Eras Tour shows.

A source told Page Six the couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, celebrated with a private party involving "just them two".

They added: "He got her a ton of gifts."

There had been talk Travis may have been forced to miss Taylor's birthday as he had been attending a charity event for his Kansas City Chiefs team.

But Page Six's source said even though his attendance was "mandatory" he made sure to leave early so he could "go be with Taylor for her birthday".

Taylor wrapped up her sold-out Eras Tour in Vancouver, Canada, on Dec 8.

The record-breaking tour earned more than US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) in ticket sales, which is double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history.

It saw Taylor perform 149 shows over nearly two years before taking her final gig.

Travis could not attend her last show of the blockbusting tour, but a source also told Page Sox he was intent as a result to make her 35th "extra special".

The insider added: "Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn't want to ruin any surprises. (He had) been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while.

"(Travis is) not the type to leave these things to the last minute so he's been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance."

The source also said some of the presents Travis got his girlfriend are things she had "casually mentioned she would like".

They went on: 'Travis makes sure to always listen even when Taylor doesn't realise he is.

"(He takes) time out to celebrate both occasions (Taylor's tour finale and her birthday) with (her.)"

Taylor and Travis last year spent her birthday apart due to his NFL commitments.

The singer ended up marking her big day at The Box in New York City with a string of her A-list friends including Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Zoë Kravitz and Gigi Hadid and G.

The following day, Swift posted a carousel of photos from the night and thanked her fans in a caption for their "beautiful birthday wishes".

