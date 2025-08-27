Travis Kelce's family 'very happy' about his engagement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's family are said to be "very happy" about the NFL star's engagement to Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old sports star and the Cardigan hitmaker announced their engagement on Tuesday (Aug 26) after two years of dating and an insider has claimed that Travis' parents Donna and Ed, as well as brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie, "adore" the music superstar.

A source told People: "She goes out of her way to show the whole family how much she cares for not just Travis, but all of them, down to Jason's kids."

The insider explained how Taylor, 35, has impressed Kelce's family with "thoughtful gifts and bakes" despite being busy with her music commitments.

It added: "They don't even know how she does it all considering her career."

The insider continued: "They're all very, very happy that Travis has Taylor in his life. She's entirely changed his world in all the best ways, and they're true partners. Taylor gets along so well with the family and they're just her biggest fans."

Travis is said to have known that being in a romantic relationship with Taylor would put a huge amount of attention on him, but it was a price the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was willing to pay because he loves Swift so much.

The source said: "Having the spotlight on him came with a huge learning curve, but it's one he was totally willing to figure out with her from the start because he knew how special she was. He was determined to make this work."

Taylor and Travis confirmed their engagement in a Instagram post that was liked over 16 million times within three hours of being posted on the site.

It was captioned: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Travis and Jason had welcomed the Shake it Off hitmaker on their New Heights podcast earlier this month and the singer hailed the NFL ace as a "vibe booster in everyone's life that he's in".

Taylor explained: "He's like, when you take a picture on your phone and you put the, like you push the enhance colour button, that's what you do to everyone's life."

Swift also revealed that she soon realised that Kelce "wasn't crazy" when the pair spent time together, even though he had an unusual method of wooing her.

She said: "I was just like, he's truly getting to know me in a way that's very natural, very pure, very normal."

