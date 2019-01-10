Travis Knight in talks to helm Uncharted

Travis Knight is in talks to direct Uncharted.

The 46-year-old filmmaker - who successfully helmed Transformers franchise production Bumblebee last year - is said to be closing a deal with Sony to replace Dan Trachtenberg as director of the movie adaptation of the highly-successful PlayStation game of the same name.

According to Variety, Tom Holland will still be playing a younger version of the main character Nathan Drake. Uncharted - which will be the first feature production of Sony PlayStation Productions - will tell the story of treasure hunter Nathan from his early years.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this year that Travis is set direct The Six Billion Dollar Man, with Mark Wahlberg in the starring role as Colonel Steve Austin, a downed pilot who is saved by an operation that makes him part machine.

The movie is based on the classic 1970s sci-fi TV show of the same name, and has Bill Dubuque penning the screenplay.

Prior to Travis' hiring, the long-gestating project was once in development at The Weinstein Company before moving to Warner Bros. in 2017, and was due to have Damian Szifron as the director and co-writer before he backed out almost a year ago.