Travis Knight in talks to helm Uncharted

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Collider Interviews
Bang

Travis Knight is in talks to direct Uncharted.

The 46-year-old filmmaker - who successfully helmed Transformers franchise production Bumblebee last year - is said to be closing a deal with Sony to replace Dan Trachtenberg as director of the movie adaptation of the highly-successful PlayStation game of the same name.

According to Variety, Tom Holland will still be playing a younger version of the main character Nathan Drake. Uncharted - which will be the first feature production of Sony PlayStation Productions - will tell the story of treasure hunter Nathan from his early years.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this year that Travis is set direct The Six Billion Dollar Man, with Mark Wahlberg in the starring role as Colonel Steve Austin, a downed pilot who is saved by an operation that makes him part machine.

The movie is based on the classic 1970s sci-fi TV show of the same name, and has Bill Dubuque penning the screenplay.

Prior to Travis' hiring, the long-gestating project was once in development at The Weinstein Company before moving to Warner Bros. in 2017, and was due to have Damian Szifron as the director and co-writer before he backed out almost a year ago.

Mel Gibson was once rumoured to be taking over as the director, before Travis was confirmed.

Sue Kroll, Bill Gerber and Steve Levinson will produce. For Travis, the project comes after he made his live-action feature film debut with Bumblebee last year, which pulled in $466 million (S$644 million) at the global box office.

Before taking on the Transformers movie, he had worked on stop-motion animation movies through Laika - the studio he founded - including Coraline, Kubo and the Two Strings, and the new release Missing Link.

Travis previously said he already has ideas for a Bumblebee sequel "if the world wants more".

He said: "When I get to the end of one of my movies, I always imagine what's next for the characters. And so, in my mind, I've got all these scenarios and adventures that play out, both with Charlie and with Bee and everyone else. We'll see if the world wants more. Maybe we'll explore some of those things."

