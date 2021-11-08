Travis Scott vows to assist the families of those who died at Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott has vowed to "assist" the families of those who died at his Astroworld Festival on Friday (Nov 5) night.

The 29-year-old rapper was performing at the event in Houston, Texas when a crowd surge left many people injured and eight dead and the 'Highest in the Room' hitmaker has offered his prayers to those who passed away and pledged to do what he can to help.

He said on his Instagram Stories: "I just want to send out prayers to the ones that were lost last night. We're actually working right now to identify the families to assist them through this tough time. My fans really mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a positive experience."

Travis - who has Stormi, three, with pregnant partner Kylie Jenner - stopped his performance at NRG Park in order to ask for help but admitted he "could never imagine anything" like the tragedy happening.

He said: "Any time I can make out anything that's going on, I'd stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know? I could never imagine this situation."

Travis and his team have been "working closely with everyone to get to the bottom of this - City of Houston HPD, fire department - everyone, to help us figure this out" and he told fans to contact authorities if they had any information.

He added: "Everybody continue to keep your prayers. I mean, I'm honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening. I'm going to do everything I can to keep you guys updated and keep you guys informed of what's going on. Love you all."

An insider explained how the Sicko Mode hitmaker was unable to see the full extent of what was happening in the crowd because of the stage lights.

A source told People magazine: "The lights were shining in his eyes and he couldn't see what was happening.

"He thought someone had just passed out, which happens during concerts. [Travis is] in absolute pieces [and a] mess about what happened. He's incredibly upset about everything and horrified."