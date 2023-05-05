'I'd tremble and feel cold': Tracer Wong reveals she's under medication for anxiety disorder

They've supported her since young, and now Tracer Wong must try her best to do the same.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News published today (May 5) for the new musical opera Who Says it First, Tracer revealed that she suffered anxiety disorder after her father fell and was sent to a hospital.

"I didn't dare to go past the location where my father had his fall," the 56-year-old actress said. "Just by passing by the place, I'd tremble, feel cold and be afraid, and even have a lot of negative thoughts."

Tracer's father had gone downstairs that morning to a coffee shop, she recalled, and she received a call out of the blue that her father had been hospitalised.

In her shock, she rushed downstairs, likely creating a strong impression of the place where her father fell, causing her to have anxiety attacks whenever she passed by it, Tracer explained.

She sought psychiatric aid, and realised through her sessions that she actually already had some symptoms of anxiety prior to the incident.

Tracer shared: "Fortunately, my symptoms were mild. The doctor said that in addition to taking medicine regularly, the greatest key to recovery is within myself.

"I must maintain positive thoughts, relax and let go of any things that frustrate me."

Although she has since recovered from her anxiety disorder, she is still required to take medication.

'I took full responsibility'

Tracer also shared that she's currently taking care of her mother and father, who are 83 and 82 respectively, hence her inconsistent appearances in showbiz.

"I hired a maid at first but my mother wasn't used to it and often complained about the helper, saying that she was more than capable of taking care of my father.

"So I sent the maid back — but my mother is also getting old, so I took full responsibility of taking care of my father."

Her filial piety comes without complaint as Tracer explained that she was often working outside and seldom spent time with parents in her youth.

She said: "Now is the time for me to take good care of them and spend more time with them."

Aside from her role in the new Mediacorp drama All That Glitters, Tracer is also taking on her first musical in Who Says it First.

Who Says it First is an original musical for the 2023 Cultural Extravaganza held between May 12 and June 18.

The musical will be performed on June 16 and 17 at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre. Tickets are priced at $28 for children and $38 for adults.

