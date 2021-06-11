Troian Bellisario gives birth to baby girl in a car

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J Adams' baby girl was born in a car.

The Pretty Little Liars alum and her spouse quietly welcomed their second child together - a baby girl named Elliot Rowena Adams - into the world this month, and the couple have spilled all on the dramatic arrival of their little bundle.

Troian began: "I'm starting to have to push my seatbelt away from me…I'm in a lot of pain, but I'm also like, 'I can't be in this position anymore.'"

As they arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Patrick recalled: "As soon as I hit the button and grab the ticket, she's screaming. I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is already [fully on her] hands and knees…and we've gone nuclear.

"I get up to the guy and I say, 'It's all happening, in the car. You need to get the wheelchair down here, we need the people, all the people! All the professionals! It's happening!'"

After a series of howls, Patrick decided to pull his wife's pants down, and Elliot's teeny head was right there in front of him.

He continued: "As soon as I open it, Troian is doing one of her incredible howls.

"So she is still on all fours, butt facing the windshield. Her butt's at my head level, so I just go and pull down her pants, and [the baby's] head is right there … there was no room for panic. You just need to deal with this situation."

The Suits star added: "One more push and the baby was all the way out."

The mother-of-two was relieved when she heard the little one "wailing" as Patrick held the newborn "upside-down".

She told Katie Lowes on her Katie's Crib podcast: "I just look over my shoulder, because I'm still on all fours … and I see Patrick holding her upside-down, and she's wailing, so I'm like, 'She's alive, she's okay. She's breathing."

They had hinted at a wild birthing experience when they announced their little one's arrival.

Alongside a picture of herself cradling her baby, she wrote: "Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love. [photo] by papa @halfadams (sic)"

Patrick also shared the news on his own Instagram account, where he posted a picture of their new little one holding his finger.

He wrote: "+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival. (sic)"

The couple had not previously announced Troian's pregnancy, but Elliot's arrival followed the birth of their first daughter, Aurora, in October 2018.