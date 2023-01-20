Tron 3 charts return to the grid with Jared Leto led Disney sequel

Disney is one step closer to returning to the grid, as development on Tron 3 is finally moving forward. Now back on track after multiple false starts, the House of Mouse has reportedly found a director in Joachim Rønning, with early negotiations currently underway.

As reported by Deadline, the running title for the project is Tron: Ares, and will star Jared Leto (Morbius, Suicide Squad) in the main role.

Deals aren’t complete yet, but this would mark the fourth collaboration between Disney and Rønning — whose previous directing credits include Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales.

The movie could begin production as soon as August, with no official announcement date or story details revealed just yet.

However, it was previously reported that Tron 3 will be more of a sequel than a reboot. Jesse Wigutow is helming the script, while Justin Springer (Tron: Legacy), Leto and his Paradox partner Emma Ludbrook, and Jeffery Silver are serving as producers.

The sci-fi franchise began in 1982 with Tron, which starred Jeff Bridges (True Grit, Crazy Heart) and was set inside the computer programme called the Grid, where a computer hacker is abducted and forced to participate in gladiatorial games.

Despite mixed reception, the movie grew to become a cult favourite, and received a sequel called Tron: Legacy in 2010, with Bridges reprising his role and Garret Hedlund and Olivia Wilde joining the franchise. It was helmed by Joe Koisinki, who would later go on to make history as Top Gun: Maverick‘s director.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

