In trouble again: Shane Pow charged in court on Thursday for drink driving

One of Mediacorp's rising male actors is hogging the limelight today, ironically days after going home empty-handed on Sunday's Star Awards 2021.

Shane Pow, 29, appeared in a district court today (April 22) to face one charge of drink driving.

According to The Straits Times, he was allegedly caught on Sep 17 last year at around 11.20pm driving a motorvan along Java Road with 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

If convicted, this would be Shane's second offence — he was convicted on July 30, 2014, for an offence of drink driving — and he faces a driving ban of at least five years, a jail term of up to two years, and a fine between $5,000 and $20,000.

He will return to court on June 3.

This isn't his first brush with the law in recent months.

In December last year, Shane was found to have flouted social distancing measures in October when 13 people gathered in a condominium unit to celebrate Jeffrey's birthday. The group included local celebrities Terence Cao, Jeffrey Xu, Jeremy Chan, Julie Tan, Dawn Yeoh, and Sonia Chew.

Phase 2 regulations stated that group gatherings must be restricted to five people or fewer.

Terence and a non-celebrity were subsequently charged in court, while the remaining 11 were each fined $300 in lieu of being prosecuted, due to their lower "level of culpability".

ALSO READ: Terence Cao, Jeffrey Xu, Shane Pow apologise for breaking Covid-19 rules at birthday celebration

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com