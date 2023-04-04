'Truly wanting to throw up at the sight of myself': Bella Hadid on battling Lyme disease

Bella Hadid "wants to throw up at sight of herself" as she battles Lyme disease.

The 26-year-old model has been having dental problems after developing an infection after root canal surgery last year and she went on to list all the other health issues she's been suffering that are linked to the tick-borne illness contracted back in 2012 - and Bella says she looks so sick she can't stand seeing her reflection in the mirror.

In a post on TikTok, she said of her tooth issues: "Basically, the nerve pain from my jaw ended up going down my entire meridian of my body, and to the touch, everywhere all the way down my body through all my lymph nodes. This pain, man. Something real different."

Bella added: "Inflamed by the jaw, Lyme flare up, adrenal fatigue, infected tooth jaw and gut, leaky gut coming through my skin, chronic exhaustion, dehydration, chronic depression and fatigue, face inflammation, face and body in excruciating pain, brain inflammation, migraines."

She went on to insist her health problems have taken a toll on her appearance, saying: "You can only wonder why my face changes the way it does, and this is why. End of story. That's why I hate looking in the mirror or taking pictures especially lately, truly wanting to throw up at the sight of myself constantly."

"Years and years of this. If I'm all dolled up maybe I'll try for the girls, but man is it hard to do this as your profession while also feeling and looking sick like this."

She added: "And if you look back at work pictures from the past eight years you can tell the difference between me when my Lyme flares up and me when I'm healthy. She's a different girl. I feel so bad for her, my little body."

Bella was diagnosed with Lyme disease along with her brother Anwar, 21, and their mom, Yolanda, 57, and the model previously opened up about how her health affected her modelling career.

She told People: "Life isn't always what it looks like on the outside, and the hardest part of this journey is to be judged by the way you look instead of the way you feel."

ALSO READ: 'I would wake up every morning hysterical': Bella Hadid reveals more about battle with depression and anxiety