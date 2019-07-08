The Try Guys to perform in Singapore in September

The Sept 28 show at The Star Theatre is the four-man group's only South-east Asian stop.
PHOTO: Facebook/The Try Guys
Jan Lee
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Internet phenomenon The Try Guys, who have over 6.2 million subscribers on their Youtube channel, are bringing their Legends of The Internet comedy world tour to Singapore.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday morning (Aug 7) at 10am, with prices ranging from $98 to $298 for VIP tickets that include a meet-and-greet session.

A check by The Straits Times around 2pm on Wednesday showed that VIP tickets are available only in limited quantities.

The Try Guys - comprising Americans Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang - started in 2014 as a group when they were working withBuzzfeed. Then, they appeared regularly in the media company's video series that aims to show them trying different things like ladies' underwear, high heels, ballet, cosplay and even prostate examinations.

The series became one of Buzzfeed's most popular, propelling the four men to Internet celebrity status.

One of their most popular videos during their time with Buzzfeed was The Try Guys Try Labor Pain Simulation, which has over 33 million views on Youtube and more than 140 million views on Facebook.

In 2018, the foursome left the company to form their own production company, which has a strategic partnership with Buzzfeed.

They produce, direct, shoot and appear in every episode of their series - which also occasionally feature appearances from their friends and families. Fulmer's wife - the couple have a son - and Habersberger's wife appear in a spinoff series on their channel as The Try Wives.

Kornfeld has revealed that he had a girlfriend in a video in 2018, while Yang recently came out as a gay man in a music video.

BOOK IT / THE TRY GUYS LEGENDS OF THE INTERNET TOUR 2019

WHERE: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre

WHEN: Sept 28, 8pm

ADMISSION: $98 to $298 from Sistic (Visit www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348 5555)

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

