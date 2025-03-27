Turning 30, Chantalle Ng to focus on self-love and enjoying life with mum Lin Meijiao

For local actress Chantalle Ng, her 20s was an uncertain period like many other youths, juggling education, heading out into the workforce and figuring out adulting.

Speaking to AsiaOne recently while promoting her new drama Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story, the 29-year-old reflected on her 20s and revealed her aspirations as she celebrates turning 30 this June.

"I think my 20s have been a time when I really worked very hard. When I look back, sometimes I feel very amazed by how far I've come. I was juggling my undergraduate studies and acting at the same time, and then joining Mediacorp full-time [later]," she said.

Chantalle debuted in local showbiz in 2013 and signed a full-time contract with Mediacorp in 2019, appearing in at least one local drama per year.

She won the Best Newcomer award in Star Search 2018 for her role in While We Are Young.

Her breakout role was in My Star Bride (2021), where she plays Vietnamese bride Mei Fangcao, which got her the Favourite Female Show Stealer and Favourite CP awards at Star Awards 2022.

She has also played memorable roles including visually handicapped Li Zhenyu in All That Glitters (2023) and para swimmer Koh Tianqing in Hope Afloat (2024).

In the currently showing Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story, she plays a villainous character for the first time.

Stepping into her 30s, the Singapore Management University alumnus told us: "I hope that the next 10 years will be a period where I focus more on myself and take time off to enjoy life."

She added that looking back, she felt she was in a "constant rush" by setting a lot of goals for herself, which left her wondering if she was "living her life".

Chantalle also wants to spend more quality time with her actress mother Lin Meijiao, 61.

She told us: "We started this thing last year where every year, we'll go to a country that we've never been to before. We went to Germany last year and are planning to go to Finland this year, just to explore the world before she gets too old to go to all these places.

"I'm glad that I am also earning the money to provide that for her, because my younger self had thought about wanting to give my mum a good life."

Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story centres around the ups and downs of the wealthy Zhang family, who face tragedies and conflicts over the years while living together.

Anna, played by Chantalle, is the daughter of Zhang Jinquan (Romeo Tan) and Kang Sili (Dawn Yeoh) and returns to the family when she is 10 years old after being sent away as an infant to be raised by distant relatives.

Her beauty hides her malicious nature where she often commits shocking deeds. She is at odds with Zhang Xinniang (Tasha Low), finding every opportunity to drive the latter out of the family.

Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story is now available on Netflix and Mewatch. It also airs on Channel 8 every Monday to Friday at 9pm.

