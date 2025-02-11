'Turning a dream into reality': Tasha Low drops first look at new home

Tasha Low is singer, dancer, actress, and now, a proud home-owner.

The 31-year-old local artiste posted a short clip on her Instagram account yesterday (Feb 10), which offered her fans and followers a glimpse of her shiny new abode.

While it's not clear when she moved, parts of the home could be seen when she posted photos of her pet cats on the first day of Chinese New Year last week.

She'd also posed with one of them in her kitchen in a post from early January.

Wrote Tasha in her latest post: "Welcome to my cosy home! Turning a dream into reality feels so surreal.

"Here's a little house tour to share with you guys — cheers to fresh beginnings and new adventures!"

In the slick video, Tasha showed off parts of her home, done in what looks to be a wabi-sabi-meets-cave aesthetic (to our untrained eyes, that is).

The former term is an interior design philosophy focusing on simplicity and zen-like tranquility, emphasising the beauty of nature and imperfection.

Indeed, her living room exudes a sense of calm and seclusion, accentuated by a unique curved feature framing the floor-to-ceiling windows and sleek recessed lighting.

Her bedroom as well, showcases what appears to be a faux rock-textured wall. Neutral tones dominate the entire home, extending into the spotless yet inviting kitchen.

What stands out, however, would definitely be Tasha's walk-in wardrobe, which features a display cabinet with bright spotlights showcasing her bag and sunglass collection.

The former leader of K-pop girl group Skarf also appears to have a special shelf in her home dedicated to items which hold a special place in her heart.

At the front and centre is a glass trophy she'd gotten at the Star Awards. She had won for Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste, first in 2023 and also last year.

Tasha had made her showbiz debut in 2012 as part of Skarf, which quietly disbanded in 2014.

After returning to Singapore in 2018, she transitioned to acting, landing a film role in Jack Neo-directed movies The Diam Diam Era (2020) and its sequel.

She has also acted in handful of Mediacorp dramas since then, most recently in Hope Afloat (2024), where she played a para swimmer, acting alongside her real-life bestie Chantalle Ng.

Chantalle herself appeared to share in Tasha's joy, writing "Yay" in the comments section, along with a heart emoji. Actor Romeo Tan, too, chimed in.

"Can I visit?" he asked, to which Tasha replied: "Anytime".

