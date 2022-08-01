TVB actor Jimmy Au's daughter graduates in Singapore: Netizens say she's pretty but dad thinks otherwise

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder but it's certainly not the case for TVB actor Jimmy Au.

His 23-year-old daughter graduated two days ago (June 30) in Singapore from a hotel management course and he was unable to attend the ceremony. Hence, he tuned in via livestream and posted photos on his Instagram account.

Jimmy, 60, wrote: "[My daughter] is finally graduating. I can't be there physically so I can only watch the livestream."

It was also reported that netizens took notice of how pretty his daughter is and commented that she inherited her mother's looks.

However, it's not the first time that people have praised her appearance. When Jimmy filmed a commercial with his family previously, people felt that his daughter looked like former Miss Hong Kong Tracy Chu and she had the potential to be an artiste.

Yet, Jimmy was quick to rubbish that and said: "Tracy is beautiful, my daughter is ugly. I don't wish for my daughter to enter showbiz and I want even more for her to be an ordinary person. She'll be happier that way."

