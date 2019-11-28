TVB actor Raymond Lam postpones wedding because of unrest in Hong Kong

TVB actor Raymond Lam and Chinese model Carina Zhang have dated for more than a year.
PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

Earlier this year, TVB actor Raymond Lam reportedly applied for December leave to get married.

There were photos showing his fiancee, Chinese model Carina Zhang, and his mother visiting a wedding boutique.

A fan-club celebration of Lam's 40th birthday, which falls on Dec 8, was cancelled.

But with Hong Kong now hit by pro-democracy protests, he has told reporters that the wedding, said to be set for Dec 8, is now postponed.

The delay comes in the wake of other postponements and cancellations of events by other celebrities such as singers Jay Chou and Eason Chan .

Lam, 39, one of TVB's most popular artists and touted as the station's most eligible bachelor, and Zhang, 29, have dated for more than a year.

They filed for marriage in September.

Observers have noted that his parents have given the thumbs up to Zhang because she is devoted to their son.

She has posted photos of her cooking for the busy actor during her Hong Kong visits.

Lam's mum and dad apparently did not like his former girlfriend, Hong Kong actress Karena Ng, 26, whom he dated for five years.

There were reports that Ng was eyeing his family's wealth.

According to the marriage registration document, Zhang has moved in already to Lam's luxurious apartment in Pok Fu Lam, which he bought four years ago for HK$60 million (S$10.5 million).

The couple may move to another place after their wedding, with reports of her checking out a bigger unit - in the ritzy Mid-Levels residential area - that has a price tag of more than HK$100 million.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

