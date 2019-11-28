TVB actor Raymond Lam postpones wedding because of unrest in Hong Kong

Earlier this year, TVB actor Raymond Lam reportedly applied for December leave to get married.

There were photos showing his fiancee, Chinese model Carina Zhang, and his mother visiting a wedding boutique.

A fan-club celebration of Lam's 40th birthday, which falls on Dec 8, was cancelled.

But with Hong Kong now hit by pro-democracy protests, he has told reporters that the wedding, said to be set for Dec 8, is now postponed.

The delay comes in the wake of other postponements and cancellations of events by other celebrities such as singers Jay Chou and Eason Chan .

Lam, 39, one of TVB's most popular artists and touted as the station's most eligible bachelor, and Zhang, 29, have dated for more than a year.

They filed for marriage in September.

Observers have noted that his parents have given the thumbs up to Zhang because she is devoted to their son.