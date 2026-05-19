Ex-TVB actor Steven Ma leaves CEO job, now vice-chairman with $409k annual salary

Steven Ma has moved on to a new phase of life.

The Hong Kong ex-TVB actor, who joined Metro Radio in January 2024, has left his post as CEO. The broadcasting station announced on May 11 that the 54-year-old left the company for personal reasons and his resignation will be effective from May 20.

Yesterday (May 18), healthcare company Hin Sang Group announced that Steven will be appointed as its vice-chairman, executive director and co-chief executive officer.

According to media reports, his remuneration must be disclosed in accordance with the law as Hin Sang is a publicly listed company with Steven serving on its board of directors. He is reportedly slated to receive an annual salary of HK$2.52 million (S$409,000), exclusive of bonuses.

Steven started his acting career in 1993 after signing a contract with Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, rising to fame with his role in the 1998 drama The Duke of Mount Deer. After leaving TVB in 2012, he took on multiple endeavours including studying Chinese medicine and running tuition centres. He also graduated with an executive MBA from Peking University in 2020.

In 2021, he was invited by TVB to lead its artiste training department and the following year, he was elected as a co-opted member of the Art Form sub-committee (Theatre) under Hong Kong's Leisure and Cultural Services Department.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com