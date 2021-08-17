TVB crew discover dead man while shooting on location, actor Jonathan Cheung feels very uneasy

What should have been a day of filming turned into an unsettling experience after a grisly find.

According to media reports, crew members from Hong Kong's broadcasting company TVB discovered a dead body when they were out shooting on location.

The incident occurred on Aug 16 when the cast and crew of the period comedy-drama Your Highness, the Hooligan were at a beach in Hong Kong for the shoot.

Reports said that the crew members found a car parked near the beach and saw an unconscious man in the driver's seat. They tried to rescue him but the doors were locked.

Hence, they called the authorities for help.

The police and firefighters arrived on the scene and pried the car doors open. They found a metal bucket with burnt charcoal in it, and the man was pronounced dead.

Based on the investigations conducted, the 65-year-old man was believed to have committed suicide due to financial problems. There was no suicide note left at the scene.

Hong Kong actor Jonathan Cheung was also present although he only caught a glimpse of it when he went past. According to Sin Chew Daily, the 39-year-old was informed of the situation and made a detour to get around the scene. That was when he saw the body.

He said: "It's very unfortunate. I've been feeling uneasy for the whole day. I hope he rests in peace."

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

bryanlim@asiaone.com