TVB host, 29, dies from rare cancer

TVB host Koba has died from cancer at the age of 29.

Koba, whose real name was Clark Chan Man Nam, was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma – a rare type of cancerous tumour that grows in the bones or the soft tissue around them – in October last year.

His death was announced by his team on his Instagram account on July 13.

The caption of the post contained his final words: “I am sorry to inform you of such heavy news. By the time you read this, I would have left this world.

“Over the past few weeks, I have been trying to accept my physical changes. During this period, I chose not to disclose my condition to the public, nor did I talk to the media because I did not have the courage to accept the changes.”

Koba added he had been hospitalised since June 22 as the lower half of his body became paralysed.

His note was written three days before his death, on July 10, and he shared that his condition had worsened with the cancer cells spreading to many areas of his body including his lungs and spine.

In parts of his body where he could still feel sensations, he felt immense pain constantly.

He said his doctors told him any curative treatments would be futile and they could only treat his symptoms and relieve his pain.

“To put it simply, I’m just waiting for death. I only hope I can die more comfortably,” Koba wrote.

“In the last mile of my life, I would like to thank my loved ones and everyone for their continuous support and care. I am extremely lucky and grateful to have you with me on this journey.”

Koba was a host on TVB’s talk show Love Is, among other programmes.

