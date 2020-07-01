Twice singer Jihyo 'in fear' over rumours about sex videos and romance with Kang Daniel

Twice singer Jihyo apologised for her outburst online, tracing it to her struggle coping with fame and having her romance with singer Kang Daniel revealed.
PHOTO: Instagram/Jihyo, Reuters
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

When Twice singer Jihyo dismissed haters in a recent online chat, some netizens were not happy that she used a Korean term that is viewed as humiliating to men.

The 22-year-old has now apologised, tracing her outburst to her struggle coping with fame since early last year.

In a long online post, she wrote: "After completely unfounded rumours about me came out in March last year, I became more scared over appearing in front of people."

Then, there was talk that she could be among the women who were filmed in sex acts, with the videos circulated by singer Jung Joon-young in a chatroom.

Jihyo revealed that she cried at the airport because "I was so scared about what those people thought of me and how they saw me".

Her romance with singer Kang Daniel, 23, was another source of tension for her.

"In August, my private life became known, and there were a lot of rumours as well. Because of that, my anxiety and fear became so overwhelming that saying just one thing, or performing, in front of people was scary and hard."

December was a particularly trying period.

Recalling Twice's performance in Japan on Dec 3, she said: "I cried from fear and wanted to hide."

She found it hard to breathe when the group performed at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Nagoya.

When the group returned to Seoul, she added: "I was worried that I would cry again so I came back at a different time than the other Twice members."

Jihyo said she is not hoping to draw sympathy but "just wanted to explain why I ended up expressing my feelings in a negative way towards someone" in the online chat.

Fans have responded to say that there is no need for her to say sorry, urging her to be strong in an industry that recently saw two singers, Sulli and Goo Hara, being found dead in their homes.

The two were reportedly also hounded by haters over matters, such as their love lives.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
K-pop Dating/Relationships

TRENDING

Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Police searching for parents of baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: &#039;Not everyone walks with you to the end&#039;
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: 'Not everyone walks with you to the end'
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it&#039;s as painful as childbirth
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it's as painful as childbirth
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Man allegedly dislocates woman&#039;s jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
Man allegedly dislocates woman's jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
Romeo Tan&#039;s latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
'Why you always get these kinds of roles?': Romeo Tan's mum grumbles
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos

SERVICES