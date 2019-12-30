Twice singer Tzuyu has world's most beautiful face, BTS singer Jungkook is most handsome

French model Thylane Blondeau has been dethroned as the world's Most Beautiful Face.

The 18-year-old drops to the fourth spot in this year's list of 100 names compiled by TC Candler, with Taiwan-born singer Tzuyu of K-pop girl group Twice sitting pretty at No. 1.

TC Candler has rated the world's top male and female lookers since 1990.

The 20-year-old Tzuyu is followed by 18-year-old Israeli model Yael Shelbia in No. 2, and 22-year-old Thailand-born singer Lisa in No. 3.

Lisa is part of the successful Korean girl group Blackpink.

British actress Naomi Scott, 26, who stars in Aladdin (2019), completes the top 5 list.

In the Most Handsome Face ranking, actor Jason Momoa, 40, who starred in Aquaman (2018), has also lost his crown.

He is in the No. 5 spot in this year's survey that is topped by Jungkook, 22.