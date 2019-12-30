Twice singer Tzuyu has world's most beautiful face, BTS singer Jungkook is most handsome

Taiwan-born singer Tzuyu of K-pop girl group Twice and South Korean boyband BTS singer Jungkook took the top places as the world's Most Beautiful Face.
PHOTO: Instagram/twicetagram, Instagram/bts.jungkook
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

French model Thylane Blondeau has been dethroned as the world's Most Beautiful Face.

The 18-year-old drops to the fourth spot in this year's list of 100 names compiled by TC Candler, with Taiwan-born singer Tzuyu of K-pop girl group Twice sitting pretty at No. 1.

TC Candler has rated the world's top male and female lookers since 1990.

The 20-year-old Tzuyu is followed by 18-year-old Israeli model Yael Shelbia in No. 2, and 22-year-old Thailand-born singer Lisa in No. 3.

Lisa is part of the successful Korean girl group Blackpink.

British actress Naomi Scott, 26, who stars in Aladdin (2019), completes the top 5 list.

In the Most Handsome Face ranking, actor Jason Momoa, 40, who starred in Aquaman (2018), has also lost his crown.

He is in the No. 5 spot in this year's survey that is topped by Jungkook, 22.

He is a singer in South Korean boyband BTS.

Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, 30, better-known as Pewdiepie, is in second spot while singer Shawn Mendes, 21, is in third.

Another BTS singer, 23-year-old V, is at No. 4.

Most beautiful face winners over the past 30 years include actresses Nicole Kidman, Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman.

The men's list, which started only in 2013, has seen actors Michael Fassbender and Michiel Huisman named as most handsome faces.

Tzuyu has turned more heads over the years.

She was placed third in 2017 and second last year.

Jungkook scaled the peak after he was ranked second last year.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
celebrities Beauty

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen getting sued for adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen getting sued for adultery
Motorcyclist, 37, killed in accident with trailer at Jurong West
Motorcyclist, 37, killed in accident with trailer at Jurong West
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
How much is enough for retirement?
How much is enough for retirement?
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
Five stabbed during Hanukkah party in rabbi&#039;s New York house
Five stabbed during Hanukkah party in rabbi's New York house
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
2 dead, 4 injured in serious car accident outside Lucky Plaza; driver arrested
2 dead, 4 injured in serious car accident outside Lucky Plaza; driver arrested
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
From Singapore&#039;s Jamie Chua to Thailand&#039;s Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
From Singapore's Jamie Chua to Thailand's Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop

SERVICES