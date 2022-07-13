Twin died in womb: Jason Hsu and wife reveal only 1 baby survived in previous pregnancy

Celebrity couple Jason Hsu and Bernice Chao welcomed their son recently. However, amid the joyous news, the pair also divulged a startling secret about their first pregnancy.

In an Instagram livestream on Monday (July 11), the couple shared that their daughter (from their first pregnancy) wasn't alone when she was in the womb — she had a twin.

Jason, 36, and Bernice, 35, explained that they had stayed quiet about the matter for the past two years since Doreen's birth but didn't want to hide it any longer.

For their first pregnancy, they thought there was a good chance they would have twins as many relatives within the family also had twins.

Their wish was granted when they next went for a checkup — however, one of the embryos was unable to properly develop and lacked a heartbeat.

Unfortunately, the pregnancy only resulted in one child — their daughter Doreen.

Bernice also shared that raising Doreen had prepared them for the complications of being parents so they didn't panic as much when they were pregnant with Liam.

"Two years ago, Doreen was born with jaundice — during that time I even cried," the model-turned-mother said in a separate Instagram post on July 10.

Liam had also been born jaundiced but the severity of it has since decreased, Bernice added in the Instagram post. Expressing her love for her new son, Bernice shared that she's only been a mother of two for a week, but her mental state has improved by looking at her baby

"But I believe that the real challenge of being a mother of two is leaving the nursery to take a rest," Bernice joked.

"Let me enjoy this separate world I've created with my little lover in this nursery first."

On July 2, Jason also shared a few words on Instagram amid his happiness of having a new son: "You made sure your mother didn't hurt for too long when giving birth [and] showed your kind consideration — you only took 14 minutes to come out."

The actor then promised that he would love and accompany Liam alongside Bernice and Doreen and also bring them around to learn more about the world.

"Thank you for joining our family," Jason said. "Welcome, Liam."

