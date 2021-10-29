Two more Sinister Six villains are set to return in Spider-Man: No Way Home

It looks like two more Sinister Six villains are confirmed to return for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie.

An article printed by Empire Magazine confirmed that actors Rhys Ifans and Thomas Haden Church will be a part of No Way Home's ensemble cast. Ifans previously played Dr Curt Connors/Lizard opposite Andrew Garfield in Amazing Spider-Man.

Thomas Haden Church, on the other hand, played Flint Marko/Sandman opposite Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 3.

The article also printed new photos of Alfred Molina's Doc Ock.

Now shared on Twitter, the new images sees the villain crushing Spider-Man's head and the production team behind the scene with one of Doc Ock's tentacles.

The first trailer for No Way Home revealed that the movie would have a multiversal scale and has plenty of teasers of which villains may potentially come back.

With Doc Ock, Lizard and Sandman now confirmed, fans are left to see if Green Goblin and Electro would return.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the third solo Spidey film starring Tom Holland and marks the end of the franchise. The movie arrives in theatres on Dec 17, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.