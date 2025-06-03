TXT pop-up store at Plaza Singapura opens in June

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) isn't returning to Singapore just yet but they're bringing something else to the table.

Their Ppulbatu <Finding Moa> Pop-up store opens this Friday (June 6) at Plaza Singapura and will run until June 29.

Located at #01-01 and #01-36, it will be open daily from 10am to 10pm.

According to Weverse, visitors who arrive before it opens will have to wait in line at a designated waiting area. Queueing with chairs and tents is not allowed.

Prices for the merchandise start at $10 for a sticker set and go up to $99 for a sweatshirt. Other items include keyrings, photo card holder, tumbler, tablet pouch and bag.

Those who purchase over $50 worth of goods will also receive a random photo card of one member.

If you're planning to head down, do note that only cashless payment is accepted.

Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Hueningkai last performed in Singapore in 2024 for their Act: Promise world tour.

