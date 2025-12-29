Tyler Perry's lawyer brands new sexual misconduct allegation a 'failed money grab'

Tyler Perry's lawyer has branded a new allegation of sexual misconduct a "failed money grab".

The actor-and-filmmaker is the subject of a US$77 million (S$98.9 million) lawsuit from Mario Rodriguez, who appeared in his 2016 film Boo! A Madea Halloween and alleged the director made repeated unwanted sexual advances toward him between 2016 and 2019.

The lawsuit claimed Mario resisted Tyler's advances and decided to take legal action after the 56-year-old filmmaker was sued by The Oval actor Derek Dixon for sexual harassment in June, but the Vice star's lawyer has blasted the lawsuit.

Lawyer Alex Spiro said in a statement: "Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab."

Jonathan Delshad, who represents both plaintiffs, has stressed that while Derek's lawsuit has moved from Los Angeles Superior Court to federal court in Georgia, where Tyler's studio is located, the claims "are alive and well, and none of them have failed."

According to People magazine, Mario's lawsuit told how he was approached by a trainer at the gym in 2014 about getting in touch with the Madea star, who encouraged him to audition for the Halloween movie.

Once he was cast, Tyler invited Mario to his home and allegedly touched him inappropriately while they watched a movie.The man has accused the Alex Cross star of a number of unwanted sexual advances and even alleged he was given US$5,000 after two alleged incidents before Tyler apologised and "sent him away".

Following a final encounter in April 2019, the suit stated: "It was clear that Mr. Perry would do whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted, to whomever he wanted no matter how many times he was rejected."

Meanwhile, back in June, The Oval actor Derek alleged the writer-director had quizzed him inappropriately about his sexuality, groped him on several occasions and offered him acting jobs to keep him quiet.

His lawsuit — for which he is seeking US$260 million in punitive damages — alleged: "Dixon kept informing Perry that he was not into sex in order to keep Perry at bay, while at the same time not insulting the person who was dangling his career in front of him."

Tyler's lawyer insisted at the time Derek had tried to get close to the star "for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam."

He added: "But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail."

