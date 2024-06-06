'Uh, what?' Das DD tries colleague's breast milk

Some videos are meant to remain in your drafts.

Das DD, however, wanted to share with the world his experience trying human breast milk.

In an Instagram Reel posted on Tuesday (June 4), the 34-year-old host-actor introduced viewers to his #JustSwipeLah makeup artist Emily who was lactating.

"Thank you for your generosity," he captioned the post. "I really admire mothers who are hard at work. Emily has been the nicest to me on shoots.

"She shared with me that after she did my makeup she had to express her breast milk and I offered to try."

In the video, Das can be seen asking Emily: "What are you doing?" to which she responds that she's "pumping, expressing milk".

Das then asked her if he could try some later, to which Emily nonchalantly shrugged and agreed.

Das was given some breast milk in a packet, which he tried and remarked as being "a bit sweet".

"Eh, actually it's quite nice, I can see why babies will like it," Das added.

He had hosting duties afterwards and concluded that drinking the breast milk had "energised" him.

Though Das had titled his video "trying breast milk for the first time", one netizen was quick to point out that it was most likely his second.

Das' Instagram audience was also divided in their response to his antics.

"Why would you even ask her that? I'm just curious," a netizen asked.

Another simply commented: "Uh, what?"

Others were on board with Das trying breast milk out, including a mother who commented: "Very nutritious for babies. And it boosts immunity for them, I tried my own before too!"

When someone responded that one couldn't "anyhow try people's breast milk", she added: "If the mummy and recipient are okay with it, why not? You drink cow's milk, the cow also never protests."

Another netizen concurred: "We're all okay to drink from cow's boobies and when a human drinks human milk everyone goes berserk. Siao or what?"

Some even shared some potential health benefits of breast milk, including healing cuts if applied topically.

