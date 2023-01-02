'The ultimate dream': Mel C would love for Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls on stage

Melanie C admitted getting back on stage with Victoria Beckham is her "ultimate dream".

The Spice Girls reformed without the fashion designer for a stadium tour three years ago and while the group — which also includes Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner — had an "incredible time", they'd love to go on tour again as a quintet.

Melanie said: "We were so beautifully received, we had the most incredible time.

"It was the moment we realised the impact we had had on a generation of people. We are keen to get back on stage, it's something we continue to discuss. It's just navigating everybody's life, work, families."

Asked if another reunion would include Victoria, she added to The Times' Saturday Review: "That would be the ultimate dream. The door is always open for Victoria, we would love to see her back. We keep our fingers crossed."

And the 'Northern Star' hitmaker admitted the group would particularly love to perform at the world-famous Glastonbury festival.

She said: "Glastonbury is so magical, and it's the ultimate British festival without a doubt.

"One day a Spice Girls performance there would be a great thing. We would love to grace that stage."

Meanwhile, Melanie admitted the sexism the Spice Girls faced in the early days of their career "galvanised" them and they are "very proud" of their Girl Power message.

She said: "It kind of galvanised us because we knew we had a point to prove.

"We went out naively as young women who wanted to make music and have fun, not knowing what we were going to face.

"The Spice Girls gave us an amazing platform to change things. And we did. We opened doors for women.

" It was not all down to the Spice Girls — we were part of a bigger movement — but we were making feminism, which could seem academic and intimidating, more palatable to a younger audience.

"I feel very proud of our legacy. Girl power was about standing strong, being together and proving to the world that being a woman didn't stop you from achieving anything your heart desired."

