Ultra Singapore headline act Martin Garrix cancels appearance following severe ankle injury

SINGAPORE - In the latest blow to upcoming dance music festival Ultra Singapore, one of the headline acts - Dutch DJ Martin Garrix - has pulled out of all upcoming shows following a serious ankle injury suffered a few weeks ago.

Garrix, one of the top-ranked DJs in the world, shared a picture of himself in a wheelchair with his right leg in a cast on his Instagram account on Wednesday (June 5).

A statement accompanying the post said he suffered a serious ankle injury on May 25 during a show in Las Vegas.

It said: "Even though (he was) feeling positive after some days of rest, further examinations have determined that all his ankle ligaments are torn and surgery is needed to prevent permanent damage to his ankle. Therefore Garrix is forced to follow the specialist's advice and cancel all his shows for at least the upcoming four weeks."

The fourth edition of Ultra Singapore, which is due to take place on Saturday and Sunday, saw a venue change announced at the last minute on Tuesday.