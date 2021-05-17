Ultraman returns in upcoming Netflix animated feature film

Despite being a huge icon in popular culture, the inspiration for Power Rangers and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Ultraman has never been a household name outside of Japan. Therefore, Netflix has once again came forth to change that. Emphasis on “again”.

Ultraman is returning to Earth. Netflix is developing the next entry in a franchise 55 years in the making: a CG-animated film made in partnership with Tsuburaya Productions. Posted by Netflix Geeked on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Netflix is partnering with Tsubaraya Productions in creating Ultraman as a CG-animated film and aims to introduce the fictional superhero to a new and wider audience.

The feature film will be directed by Shannon Tindle (Coraline, Kubo and the Two Strings), and co-directed by John Aoshima (Gravity Falls, DuckTales).

Unlike the 1960s series it was based on, the upcoming Ultraman film will not be following its original storyline. It will strike out on its own with an all-new plot designed to honour the past mythology while introducing the character to a new potential fanbase.

The feature will follow Ken Sato, a superstar baseball player who returns to Japan to take up the mantle of Ultraman. However, he’s faced with the challenge of raising the offspring of his nemesis. Ken Sato then struggles to balance the role as a teammate and being a new father.

He must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise and discover the true meaning of becoming Ultraman.

Currently, no actors have been cast yet for this film, but the plan is for a mix of Japanese and westerns stars alongside a large number of talent from Japan is to be expected.

PHOTO: Netflix

Although not much information has been released, we can rest assured that Netflix and Tsurabaya Productions will develop a movie that fans will enjoy.

Until then, fans may enjoy watching Netflix’s ongoing Ultraman animated TV series that continues the storyline of the original series back in the 1960s.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.