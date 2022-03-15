Umbrella Academy brings back its offbeat superheroes with season 3 in June

Umbrella Academy, the offbeat superhero Netflix series based on a comic book series of the same name, first debuted in 2019. Then, Season 2 was released in 2020. Since then, the trickle of information surrounding Season 3 has been slow and erratic. The series has been lauded for its distinct style and characters, and thus has developed a strong following.

Now, at SXSW 2022, showrunner Steve Blackman finally announced the date of release for Season 3, along with a teaser for it. In this new season, following the high stakes of stopping an apocalypse in Season 2, the characters find themselves embroiled in yet another apocalyptic scenario to tackle. Season 3 will also introduce the rival Sparrow Academy, which seems to be everything the Umbrella Academy isn’t – cool, stylish, and standoff-ish.

Season 3 stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley, and Colm Feore, reprising their roles in the previous seasons. The new cast members, playing the Sparrows, are Justin Cornwell (Training Day), Britne Oldford (Hunters), Jake Epstein (Star Trek: Discovery), Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6), and Cazzie David (Eighty-Sixed).

Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres on Netflix on June 22, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.