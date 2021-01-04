Unable to breathe: Chinese-American actress Chloe Bennet diagnosed with Covid-19 though she 'always wore a mask'

Despite priding herself on being healthy, Hollywood actress Chloe Bennet tested positive for Covid-19, she revealed in a series of Instagram stories on Dec 31.

"I always wore a mask, social distanced, and took all the necessary precautions," the 28-year-old Chinese-American actress wrote.

But she woke up with a high fever on Christmas morning and was unable to breathe.

Some of her family members also contracted the coronavirus, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star said, adding that they are "battling it out together."

"We're still not in the clear, but as of now we're doing okay," she continued.

Chloe hoped that by sharing her diagnosis, more people will take the pandemic seriously.

"I'm young, healthy, and diligent about my health and this virus still knocked me the f*** down and continues to do so," she added.

Writing the post also proved to be exhausting for the actress, which is a common symptom of those with Covid-19, and reinforced her message on how no one is immune to the virus.

"If it can happen to me, it can happen to you", she wrote.

Reminding her followers that the "pandemic is still raging on", Chloe stressed the need to take precautions to keep themselves safe.

Chloe in her most popular role to date as Daisy Johnson, or Quake, in Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D". PHOTO: Marvel Studios

She is best known for her role as Daisy Johnson, or Quake, in Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D that ran from 2013 to 2020, making her widely regarded as one of Hollywood's first Asian superheroes.

Chloe also starred in DreamWorks's animated film Abominable in 2019, which chronicles the journey of Yi (which she voiced), a Shanghainese teenager and a yeti.

The actress made headlines in 2017 after revealing that Bennet was not her real last name.

Born to a Chinese father and a Caucasian mother, she was born as Chloe Wong, but later changed her last name to her father's first name.

She defended her decision, describing her struggles in getting acting roles in Hollywood.

She replied to a user who questioned her decision in changing her last name. PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/chloebennet

In an interview with The Daily Beast in 2017, Chloe said that she was booked after she changed her name. "So that's a pretty clear little snippet of how Hollywood works," she shared.

Apart from her activism in promoting equal representation in media, she also heads a non-profit organisation called RUN AAPI, which is committed to empowering Asian Americans in both the political and cultural spaces.

qistina@asiaone.com