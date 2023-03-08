Divine healing? Hong Junyang attributes sudden recovery of vocals to pastor's intervention

Faith may heal spiritually, but local singer Hong Junyang claims he was healed in the physical sense from a prayer.

In a video posted by Christian platform Hai Hao Ma on Tuesday (March 7), the 41-year-old described how he had lost his voice "a couple of years ago" for about half a year, and how doctors were unable to help restore it.

"One day, my pastor prayed over me with his hand on my throat. He said, 'May God use your voice to impact the world'," he added.

During the prayer, he realised this throat, which used to "feel stuck" was feeling "clear" once more.

"The uncomfortable blockage I once felt in my throat is now gone. It is like my voice has returned, my voice has been unlocked," he said. "Immediately, I felt very grateful.

"At that moment I thought, 'Wow, it is God's hand, the healing touch that healed my throat, and now my voice is back'."

Junyang shot to fame in 2005 after he became runner-up on the Mediacorp talent show Project SuperStar, and subsequently released his debut album Du Jiao Shou (Unicorn) in 2006.

Since then, he has hosted TV shows Campus SuperStar and SuperFunkies, and performed with JJ Lin on the latter's JJ20 World Tour.

He also married fellow Project SuperStar contestant Candyce Toh in 2010 and the couple have two daughters — Azalea and Alessia — together.

Just a week ago, Candyce also shared with Hai Hao Ma her difficulties conceiving a second child.

Appearing in a video with baby Alessia, she discussed how she was trying to conceive for "three to four years", and had given up due to Junyang and herself getting along in age and experiencing health complications.

At the time, she felt it would "only be God's miracle" that would allow her to get pregnant for a second time.

She said: "One day during Christmas, I saw the [pregnancy test] results and I was pregnant. At that time, I broke down in tears and just kept crying and crying.

"And, at that moment I knew, God, it is You. It is only Him who can make the impossible possible."

Alessia was born on Aug 12 last year.

"Now that you are with us, our life is complete. Thank God for the blessing," Junyang wrote on Instagram at the time.

