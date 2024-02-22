'Do you understand instructions?' Chinese star Xiao Zhan shouts at paparazzi for creating chaos at airport

Going to the airport for an overseas trip usually entails happiness and excitement, but for some celebrities, it can be a stressful situation when they are mobbed by paparazzi and fans.

Popular Chinese singer-actor Xiao Zhan shouted at paparazzi and female fans for causing chaos at an airport in China this morning (Feb 22) in a rare outburst of emotions.

In videos circulating on Weibo today, the 32-year-old, who is best known for his performances in The Untamed (2019) and Sunshine By My Side (2023), was seen dressed in black with sunglasses and a mask as he walked in the airport, preparing to travel to Milan for fashion week.

He was surrounded by paparazzi and female fans who had their mobile phones and cameras raised in the air to capture his footage. His manager, bodyguards and security guards could be heard encouraging the crowds to move forward, while pushing through the crowds to make way for him.

"Make way, make way! Everyone move forward! Let's walk, don't walk backwards, it's dangerous. Be careful! Don't block the way! Be careful or you may fall, it's dangerous!" they shouted firmly.

Despite that, the crowds paid no heed and continued flashing their cameras at Xiao Zhan.

As they came near an escalator, Xiao Zhan, who had kept his cool throughout the chaos, roared at the crowds: "Do you understand instructions? Move forward! What are you doing? Where is the orderliness?"

It was only then that paparazzi and fans budged slightly to give him and his entourage some space to take the escalator. As he climbed the steps with his team to get away quickly, paparazzi and fans continued clicking away at the cameras behind his back.

[[nid:669789]]

This incident comes after Xiao Zhan's studio released a statement on Feb 20 to point out unruly behaviours by paparazzi and fans, who squatted and stalked him outside the hotel where he stayed and on the film set in Hengdian World Studio in Zhejiang, where he is filming his new drama Zang Hai Zhuan.

"We found that since the filming of the project, behaviours such as stalking and squatting have become more and more serious. It has seriously interfered with the crew's working arrangements and created inconvenience to occupants of the hotel, making it increasingly difficult for the production team to manage the safety of the crew," the statement reads.

It added that they do not approve or accept such behaviour which affects public order and their working environment, and hope that paparazzi and fans respect the actors and not disseminate information such as disclosing their filming locations and schedules.

Photos circulating on Weibo recently show paparazzi and fans lying on their stomach outside the film sets, attempting to peep and take footage of Xiao Zhan through the gaps between the hoarding and the ground.

Xiao Zhan reposted the statement on his Weibo account with the caption: "Please stop squatting. I wear the same clothes to and from work everyday. Don't waste your time to crowd around and disrupt public order. Respect others and respect yourself."

According to fancams circulating on Weibo and Douyin, since filming for his new drama began last December, he has been spotted with the same black coat, black hat, black mask, khaki green pants and sneakers when he set off to work every day.

And this is not the first time such situations happened to him. Last February, as he was also jetting off for Milan Fashion Week, he had to do crowd control in the airport in the middle of the night and almost had his personal information stolen by someone at the check-in counter.

[[nid:671710]]

Xiao Zhan was also stalked by paparazzi and fans who followed him to his hotel room in 2021. They reportedly tried to unlock his door multiple times beforehand, so that he would be locked out of his room and had to stand outside the door longer to allow them to capture footage. He also made a Weibo post after the incident to condemn their behaviour.

"Don't knock on my door in the middle of the night or attempt to listen through my door and don't crowd at the hotel anymore… This really affects my work. I hope that everyone will return to their own life and be the best of themselves," he wrote.

In 2019, paparazzi and fans at the airport caused an internal flight delay after Xiao Zhan was unable to board the plane on time. His manager reportedly apologised personally to the passengers on board and his studio also released an official statement to explain the situation and apologise to passengers again for causing the delay.

ALSO READ: Slapped and smothered by pillow: Details of Phoebe Huang's alleged domestic abuse by ex-husband revealed through injury examination report

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.