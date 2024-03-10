'We wanted to do the unexpected': Vietnamese couple proposed to each other during Champagne Problems at Taylor Swift's Singapore concert

SINGAPORE — In the past week, videos of men popping the question to their girlfriends during the 2008 song Love Story at the Taylor Swift concerts in Singapore from March 2 to 9 made the rounds on social media.

One in particular stood out: Vietnamese Swifties Minh Anh Le and Uyen To Phuong Nguyen, who proposed to each other during the March 4 gig, the third of the American pop star's six Eras Tour shows at the National Stadium.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, he is seen kneeling and holding up a ring in front of her during a different Swift track, Champagne Problems (2020). She then gets down on her knees too and whips out a ring for him. He then slips his ring onto her finger.

While the scene appeared spontaneous, the tourists told The Straits Times they had been planning the proposal ever since they found out in June 2023 that Swift would be performing in Singapore, her only stop in South-east Asia.

When Le asked Nguyen if she was fine with him proposing to her at the concert, the latter decided to do a counter-proposal for the sake of "equality". The pair, both 26, have been together for eight years. They declined to reveal their occupations.

Many couples who get engaged at Swift's concerts choose to do so when she sings Love Story, specifically during the part when she sings the lyrics: "He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring/And said "Marry me, Juliet."

But Le and Nguyen decided to get engaged during Champagne Problems instead, ironically a song about a woman who turns down her boyfriend's proposal because she was not ready to get married.

He says: "Champagne Problems is about a failed proposal. Knowing that, we wanted to do the unexpected and decided to propose during the song. We will be together for the rest of our days."

He admitted to having butterflies in his stomach when it came time to pop the question.

"When the song started, I was mumbling the words I prepared. I was very anxious and a bit overwhelmed. Then, I whispered, 'It's time, baby', and the next thing I knew, I was on my knee and she's mine. After the double proposal, I felt like I was the luckiest man on Earth. I felt like I could conquer the world."

The couple, who live in Hanoi, arrived in Singapore the day before the concert and flew home the day after the show.

Le said the fact that many other couples also got engaged at Swift's Eras Tour shows in Singapore did not make the occasion any less special.

"I believe that just like every other couple who got engaged (during those nights), we fulfilled our fantasy, our goal of having the best proposal. I'd be happy to know there was more than just one proposal at the concert. Who doesn't want to get proposed to at the most awesome night of their life?"

However, not all the proposals that popped up on social media were real. In a video posted by TikTok user akifkeith, a couple are seen dancing excitedly after the man drops on one knee and hold's the woman's hands. The words, "The most chaotic 'proposal' during the Eras Tour", appears on the clip.

The video was reposted on the Instagram page of alternative news source Wake Up Singapore on March 3. Instagram user akifkeith, believed to be the same Swift fan behind the TikTok video, posted a comment stating that it was not "an actual proposal".

The user wrote: "I decided to do a fake proposal because it is known for one to get on their knees during this song segment. All in the name of harmless fun!".

